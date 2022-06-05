Punjab CM pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar, June 5 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday paid obeisance at the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple here, and prayed to the almighty for the peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

"I bowed my head in reverence to Guru Granth Sahib and prayed that my government's every action should be aimed at making Punjab a frontrunner state in the county and well-being of its people," he said after paying obeisance at sanctum sanctorum.

The Chief Minister said Harmandir Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib have since long remained a source of both worldly and spiritual powers. He said not only the Sikhs but every Punjabi derive power from this land blessed by the great gurus.

Mann prayed that the ethos of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood are strengthened in the state with every passing day and Punjab leads the country in every sphere.

The Chief Minister said the people of state have given such a whopping mandate to his government, so he had paid reverence at this divine place to seek blessings of the almighty to fulfil all aspirations of people.

He later had a detailed meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Harpreet Singh.

During the deliberations, they discussed the social and religious issues being confronted by the state. Mann and the Jathedar also discussed issues pertaining to more involvement of the youth for putting the state on a high growth trajectory, a government statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor