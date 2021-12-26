Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start campaigning for the Punjab assembly election from January 3, according to sources.

He will address a rally in Moga on January 3.

Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

