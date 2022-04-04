Punjab sets up task force to increase income from sugarcane

Chandigarh, April 4 Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday announced formation of a task force to work out a comprehensive plan, within three months, to increase the income of sugarcane farmers.

Representatives of the Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, the Sugarcane Breeding Institute in Coimbatore, Punjab Sugarfed and other experts will be included in the task force for increasing per acre yield of sugarcane for further boosting farmers' income, he said.

Cheema said the target to increase the sugarcane yield by at least 100 quintals per acre in the next two years has been set, which would further increase the income per acre around Rs 36,000.

Under this scheme, seed of high-breed varieties to be provided, besides imparting the farmers knowledge on modern techniques in sugarcane cultivation and training on mechanisation, an official statement said.

Cheema said the government would draft a plan to modernise the cooperative sugar mills to make them self-reliant for improving performance. A committee will be set-up for this.

