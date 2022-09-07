Punjab to hold investment summit in February

Chandigarh, Sep 7 In a bid to attract more investments to the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday gave approval for organising the Punjab Investment Summit in February 2023.

Chairing a meeting of Invest Punjab, the state government's investment promotion agency, he envisioned that the summit will go a long way in ensuring holistic industrial development of the state to propel it into the orbit of high growth trajectory.

He asked Invest Punjab to make optimum use of this healthy platform to project Punjab as the preferred investment destination among the domestic and global investors.

Mann said that elaborate arrangements will be made for making this mega event a huge success.

The Chief Minister also underscored the need to promote the state as a most preferred investment destination in India and globe.

He envisioned that this summit will act as a catalyst to emerge state as a hub of industry. He directed Invest Punjab to organise a promotion outreach programme, including roadshows in all key cities of India and globally, so that the potential investors may be invited to the summit and the advantages of the state may be showcased during the summit.

The Chief Minister further underscored the strengthening of the unified regulator and single-window system of Punjab to facilitate the investors.

He said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that during the current government regime, the state has roped in investment worth Rs 21,000 crore in the last five months.

Mann asserted that this investment will open new vistas of employment for around 93,000 youth across the state. However, he said that this momentum should not break and further more investments should be encouraged in the state.

