Puthuppally bypoll: Sudhakaran hints at plan to field Oommen Chandy's kin

Thiruvananthapuram, July 23 Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President K. Sudhakaran has indicated that a member of the late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's family will contest from Puthuppally Assembly bypoll.

The seat went vacant after its MLA for the last five decades, Oommen Chandy passed away.

Sudhakaran said that a decision will be taken on the Congress candidate for the bypoll and it will be decided and finalized only after consultations with the family of the late Chief Minister.

In a related development, senior leader of the Congress party and considered close to the Chandy family, Cherian Philip said that Oommen Chandy's son and Youth Congress leader, Chandy Oommen was qualified in all aspects as the candidate to replace his father in Puthuppally constituency.

Cherian in a Facebook post said that Chandy Oommen knew the politics of his father, Oommen Chandy from a young age and said that he was qualified to replace his father in all aspects.

The senior Congress leader said that Chandy Oommen had walked several kilometers during the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. He, however, said that Oommen Chandy was not in favour of his children entering politics and was of the belief that only one person from a family was enough.

