Putin assures Vucic of sufficient gas supplies to Serbia

Moscow, Dec 26 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic discussed the deliveries of Russian natural gas to Serbia during a phone conversation on Saturday.

The presidents noted that the two sides have organised work to ensure stable supplies of heat and energy to Serbian households and industries, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the Kremlin.

The promise of sufficient gas supplies was made amid a natural gas shortage and rising energy prices in Europe, the statement said.

During the phone call, Putin and Vucic agreed to maintain contacts and continue coordination at different levels.

