Putin warns Russia's 'restraint' in Ukraine may change

Samarkand, Sep 16 Russian President Vladimir Putin has commented on Ukraines "counter-offensive" and warned about consequences for Kievs attempts to stage "terror attacks", media reports said.

So far, Moscow has shown "restraint" in its reaction, but that may change, the President warned on Friday at a press conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is currently underway, RT reported.

"The special military operation is not a warning of some sort, but a special military operation. We're witnessing attempts to stage terror attacks, attempts to damage our civilian infrastructure. We respond to this with restraint, but only for the time being," Putin said.

While the President did not specify which strikes he referred to, over the past week, Russian military has targeted several power plants and river dams across Ukraine, RT reported.

The President also touched upon the ongoing counter-offensive launched by the Ukrainian military, already celebrated as a great success by Kiev and its Western handlers.

Before drawing any conclusions, one should wait and see "how it ends", Putin suggested, RT reported.

Current attempts to push for a unipolar world "have taken an absolutely ugly form lately, which the overwhelming majority of nations of the planet find unacceptable", Putin had said on Thursday, RT reported.

The remark came as he met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

