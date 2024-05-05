Radhika Khera Quits Congress: Chhattisgarh Leader Alleges Mistreatment By Party Leaders

Radhika Khera, the national media coordinator for Congress, has resigned from the party, citing mistreatment by its leaders following her visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Khera expressed her disappointment, stating that she was denied justice regarding an incident at the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee office. Allegedly, a dispute arose between Khera and Sushil Anand Shukla, the chairperson of Chhattisgarh Congress' communication wing, during a visit to the party office in Raipur on April 30.

Khera emphasized the significance of Ayodhya for Hindus and expressed her personal devotion to Lord Ram. She lamented facing severe criticism for her visit to Ram Lalla, and felt let down by the party she had dedicated over 22 years of her life to, starting from NSUI to AICC's media department. Despite her history of advocating for justice, Khera felt abandoned by the party when it came to her own plight. Her resignation serves as yet another blow to the Congress party during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

"For every Hindu, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram holds great significance. While every Hindu considers his life successful just by seeing Ram Lalla, some people have been opposing it. The party to which I have given more than 22 years of my life, while working with full honesty right from NSUI to AICC's media department," Khera said in her letter which she has also posted on X." Today I have to face such intense criticism because I could not stop myself from visiting Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The criticism to this noble work reached such a level that justice was denied to me in the incident that happened with me in the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress office,” she added. “I have always fought for the justice of others from every platform, but when it came to my justice, I found myself defeated in the party. Being a devotee of Lord Shri Ram and a woman, I am deeply hurt," she further said.