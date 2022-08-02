Rahul arrives to a rousing welcome in Karnataka

Hubballi (Karnataka), Aug 2 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Tuesday night from the national capital to participate in a slew of party programmes.

Congress workers who swarmed Hubballi airport gave a rousing welcome to the Gandhi scion.

Rahul Gandhi came here along with Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, and K.C. Venugopal.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, Opposition leader in Council B.K. Hariprasad and other top leaders were present and extended a warm welcome to their leader.

Rahul Gandhi will chair the Political Affairs Committee meeting in Hubballi with state Congress leaders and address the issue of internal conflict between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps which is threatening to pose a challenge to the Congress party's prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in 2023.

Party workers are hopeful that Rahul Gandhi would look into the simmering discontent between both leaders who have their eyes on the chief ministerial post.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit Sri Muruga Rajendra Mutt in Chitradurga and then participate in a public meeting to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Siddaramaiah in Davanagere city on Wednesday.

