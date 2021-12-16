Rahul Gandhi demanded sacking of the Union Minister Ajay Mishra, by calling him a criminal

Rifts between BJP and Indian National Congress is not new, many times we have seen the leaders of both parties putting several allegations on each other. Now opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attack on Ajay Mishra in Lok Sabha, he demand the sacking of Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.



He said Union Minister Mishra is a criminal and he was involved in Lakhimpur Kheri Violence, he said "This minister should be removed from the government. He is a criminal'.



When Gandhi demanded the removal of Mishra, BJP members raised the slogans against Gandhi at Lok Sabha, after which the speaker adjourned the proceedings.

Lakhimpur violence created the storm in the country eight people got killed in the violence amongst them four were farmers. After the investigation, the SIT arrested 13 people and Ajay Mishra son was also amongst the 13 people who got arrested. It is said that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra was also had a connection with death of four farmers and a journalist, FIR also got filled against him.



While four people got arrested by SIT in the connection with death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence.