Rahul Gandhi 'fake Hindu', says RSS leader

New Delhi, Jan 10 RSS leader and Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron Indresh Kumar on Tuesday termed Congress Rahul Gandhi a "fake Hindu", claiming that he "doesn't have any knowledge and knowledge of civilisation".

He alleged it has become Rahul Gandhi's behaviour to speak profusely and urged him against such behaviour, which, he said, had led the people of the country to reject him.

Speaking at a mega blanket distribution programme organised by the Manch in Motia Khan here, he also criticised Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On film "The Kashmir Files", the Sangh leader said that it had been "shortlisted" for for the Oscars, the world's biggest film awards and said it was a "true story". He claimed that he was a witness to those incidents at that time and he always raised these things but the Congress and "secular parties" never accepted it.

He said that the Manch will distribute blankets to about 2.5 lakh people, including 10,000 blankets in Delhi, of which 4,500 blankets have been distributed so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor