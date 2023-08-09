Rahul Gandhi's behaviour 'inappropriate, indecent': Shobha Karandlaje

New Delhi, Aug 9 Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his alleged gesture of “flying kiss” and termed it as “inappropriate and indecent”.

“Rahul Gandhi by giving a flying kiss towards Smriti Irani ji and towards all the women members went away. This is totally misbehavior of a member. This is inappropriate and indecent behaviour of a member,” Karandlaje told reporters here.

The Minister said: “Senior members are telling that this has never happened in the history of Parliament of India. This has happened for the first time, a member inside the Parliament is sharing a flying kiss against a member. What is this behaviour?”

Karandlaje also informed that she along with women MPs from the BJP met Lok Sabha Om Birla and demanded action against the Congress MP.

“We have complained to the Speaker and demanded action against the member,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a tweet she wrote, “Rahul Gandhi’s obnoxious behaviour demands unequivocal condemnation. His disgraceful and indecent conduct is a reflection of his misogynistic mindset. Deranged members like him are a threat to women's dignity.”

Earlier, Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani alleged that Gandhi saying never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by him.

“Never before has the misogynistic behaviour of a man been so visible in Parliament as what was done by Rahul Gandhi today. When the House of the people, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, during the course of a session stands witness to a man's misogyny, my question is should he be brought to task?,” Irani said.

Taking a swipe at the Gandhi family, “Did not know that misogyny and indecent behaviour against women was one of the cultures of the Gandhi family.”

The Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on Wednesday once again landed in another controversy over his alleged gesture of flying kiss while leaving from the Lok Sabha after speaking in favour of the no-confidence motion.

