Rahul is the epitome of unparliamentary behaviour: BJP

New Delhi, March 25 Reacting to the Congress' allegations against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, Union Minister Anurag Thakur during a press conference in New Delhi said that Rahul is the "epitome of unparliamentary behaviour" and that today people of Wayanad have got rid of him.

He also said: "A member of the Lok Sabha for so long, from 2009 to 2014. Never been able to ask questions for Amethi in five years. Participated in only 21 debates in all these years. This in itself tells about them. Rahul Gandhi thinks he is above the government, law and people of India."

"Use of indecent language, work of insulting, speaking bad words... all this had become his habit. He used to think that he can speak anything, without facing any consequences. No one in the country can say anything to you. He considered himself above everything," the BJP leader added.

In a joint press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Rahul Gandhi has been convicted in a defamation case and sentenced to two-year prison term. As per the law, conviction leads to disqualification from parliament membership."

He also added, "Congress party, especially Rahul's family, wants a separate IPC for him. Under this IPC, he shouldn't be convicted. They want a separate judiciary for him. However, they fail to understand that in a democracy the law is equal for all."

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as member of Lok Sabha a day after conviction in Modi surname defamation case.

The Gandhi scion who represents Wayanad parliamentary constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of Representation of the People's Act.

Rahul was on Thursday sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

