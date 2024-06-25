Rahul, Kharge Hold Meeting With Maharashtra Congress Leaders In Delhi As Assembly Elections Near

Senior Maharashtra Congress leaders are currently in the meeting with the party's central leadership ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the western state. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, state president Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat were present for the meeting among others.

The meeting also takes place at a time when infighting has emerged in party's Mumbai unit, with 16 of its leader writing to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge seeking appointment for a meeting. The indirectly seeks the party's city chief Varsha Gaikwad's removal.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole, ahead of the meeting, said, "There's meeting to deliberate on how we could form a government in Maharashtra."

Patole once again reiterated that there is no 'elder brother' and 'younger brother' in MVA alliance. "We have to uproot the BJP from Maharashtra. There are no differences over seat sharing. We have decided to assign seats only on the basis of winnability. Same will be discussed in today's meeting," Patole said.

"Once we have meeting of MVA leaders after this, we will make a way through this seat-sharing issue," he added.

Senior leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed confidence that the MVA will repeat its Lok Sabha performance in state assembly polls.

"MVA will perform well in assembly elections. Next CM of the state will be from MVA," Thorat said. He assured that the alliance will stay intact till legislative assembly elections.