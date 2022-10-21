Raj: Land tax on tourism units now at par with industrial rates

Jaipur, Oct 21 After recognising the tourism sector as an industry, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced to give exemption in land tax on areas being used for tourism.

As per the decision, the rate of land tax will be payable considering the land being used for tourism as industrial venture instead of commercial use.

In the 2022-23 state budget, the tourism sector was declared as a full-fledged industry.

As per the latest decision, land tax on tourism units larger than 10,000 sq mt will be Rs 2 per sq mt, instead of Rs 3 per sq mt before.

Besides promoting eco-tourism in the state, new tourism circuits are also being set up in different parts of the state. Orders/notifications have already been issued by the state government to make the rates of stamp duty, registration fee, electricity duty, urban development tax, land conversion fee etc. for the tourism units at par with the industrial rates.

