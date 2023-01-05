Rajasthan: Congress MLA slams ACB DG for new decree on corruption

Jaipur, Jan 5 Congress MLA from Sangod, Bharat Singh Kundanpur, on Thursday slammed Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG Hemant Priyadarshi for ACB's recent decree of not releasing the names, photos of videos of persons trapped in corruption cases until the charges against them are proven.

The former minister wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that the recent order of the ACB challenges the state government's zero corruption policy.

He also demanded to appoint a 'good' and 'honest' officer as the Director General of ACB.

Hemant Priyadarshi had issued the order as soon as he took over the additional charge as ACB DG.

According to the order, the ACB will not release the names and photos of corrupt officials/employees after trapping them, and only the name of the department and information about the post will be made public.

It was clarified in the order that until the charges against the accused is proved, his photo or name will not be given to the media or any other person.

Terming the order as 'shocking', Singh said in the letter that it is sheer protection against corruption.

An officer with this kind of mindset is not fit to head the ACB, Singh said, adding that the ACB DG is challenging the government's slogan of 'zero corruption'.

