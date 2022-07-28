Rajya Sabha: 3 more opposition MPs suspended for 1 week

New Delhi, July 28 Three more Rajya Sabha members were suspended on Thursday for a week for "disrupting" the House proceedings and showing "utter disregard" to the Chair.

The three suspended members are Sushil Kumar Gupta, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

With this, 23 members from the Opposition are now facing suspension.

The House proceedings were adjourned for till 2 p.m. amid ruckus from the Opposition benches.

These members were suspended for entering the Well of House, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan moved a motion against them which was adopted by a voice vote.

On Wednesday, one Sanjay Singh and on Tuesday, 19 opposition Members were suspended from the House for a week for disrupting House proceedings.

The 19 members include seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, three from TRS, two from CPI (M) and one from CPI.

Suspended Trinamool Congress members are Sushmita Dev, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, Dola Sen, Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Nadiumal Haque.

Six suspended DMK Members are Kanimozhi NVN Somu, M Shanmugam, M Mohamed Abdulla, S. Kalyanasundaram, R. Girirajan and N. R. Elango.

Other suspended members are B. Lingaiah Yadav, Ravichandra Vaddiraju and Damodar Rao Divakonda of TRS, V. Sivadasan and A. A. Rahim of CPI-M and Sandosh Kumar of CPI.

