Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus over hike in fuel prices

New Delhi, April 4 Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 p.m. on Monday amid pandemonium over Opposition's demand to discuss the "unabated" hikes in fuel prices.

Soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m and after laying of papers, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu rejected the Opposition Members' notice under rule 267 to discuss the issue.

"Some Members like T. Siva of DMK, K.C. Venugopal of Congress and others gave notice under rule 267 to discuss the hike in petroleum prices. I reject these notices as you all had an ample opportunity to discuss the issue during the discussion of Appropriation Bill and Finance Bill," Naidu said.

He also said that Congress Member Deependra Singh Hooda had given notice under rule 267 to discuss Haryana's capital Chandigarh which was also rejected. He wanted to discuss the situation that arose after the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution to transfer Chandigarh to them.

At this, the Opposition got agitated and insisted on their demand that led to a chaos in the House.

Naidu also said that he has explained the reason behind the rejection of the demand so there was no point in disrupting the Zero Hour.

But when the Opposition bench kept on demanding and raising slogans, he adjourned the House till 12 p.m.

