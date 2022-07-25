Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 p.m.

New Delhi, July 25 The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 3 p.m. on Monday as opposition members continued their protest demanding discussion on price rise and inflation.

Proceedings for the day started at 2 p.m. instead of the usual 11 a.m. due to the swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion under rule 267 on the price rise.

Opposition members continued slogans and trooped in the well of the house.

Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the government is ready for a discussion on the issues.

TMC's Derek O'Brien says that it has been five years, but this issue has not been discussed.

As opposition members continued to protest, Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh adjourned the House proceedings till 3 p.m.

