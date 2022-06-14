R.C.P. Singh should step down from Union Cabinet: Upendra Kushwaha

Patna, June 14 Janata Dal-United (JD-U) Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha said that Union Steel Minister and party leader R.C.P. Singh should resign from his post on moral grounds.

"The tenure of R.C.P. Singh in the Rajya Sabha is ending on July 7 and as the party has denied him ticket again, he should resign from the Narendra Modi government.

"As the party has not given any responsibility, it's up to him to decide what he wants to do," Kushwaha said.

His statement came as the JD-U expelled four senior leaders including party state spokesperson Ajay Alok, state General Secretaries Anil Kumar and Vipin Kumar Yadav, as well as Jitendra Niraj - all deemed to be close to Singh.

Singh has already said that it's up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to decide his fate, and is trying to keep him happy. As earlier in the day, the PM said that 10 lakh jobs will be provided in the government in the next 18 months, he immediately issued a video statement, congratulating Modi.

