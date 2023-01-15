'Ready to contest against mining baron Janardhana Reddy', says his brother

Ballary (Karnataka), Jan 15 G. Somashekar Reddy, Karnataka BJP MLA on Sunday stated that the move of his brother, Gali Janardhana Reddy to announce a new party in the state is a mistake, adding that he is ready to contest against his brother.

"I am ready to contest against my brother," said Somashekara Reddy while talking to reporters in Ballary.

He claimed that he had advised him (Janardhana Reddy) not to build a new party. "Now what can be done if he is going ahead with the new party?

"It is confirmed that I will contest from Ballary city constituency on a BJP ticket. I will contest against him if he chooses this constituency. What more can I tell in this regard?" he asked.

He clarified that he won't quit the BJP party at any cost. "I will stay back in BJP. Along with Minister for Transport B. Sriramulu, I am trying to convince Janardana Reddy. But, he is not telling anything and maintaining silence," he explained.

One has to be patient while being in politics. Janardana Reddy had done 100 per cent mistake by announcing a new party, he said.

"In democracy all have the right to contest. But, I won't become neutral in the elections. I will be upfront or I will remain quiet. I did not contest elections in 2013 to take care of legalities, as my brother was lodged in jail," he maintained.

Mining baron turned politician Gali Janardhana Reddy recently launched the Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP). The party is likely to affect the prospectus of the ruling BJP in the state, especially in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

Janaradhana Reddy and his brothers were in forefront along with Sriramulu when the BJP attained power in the leadership of B.S. Yediyurappa in the state 2008 elections. He played a prominent role in 'operation lotus' carried out by the party to ensure majority.

However, Lokayukta investigations into the mining scam led to his ouster from the cabinet and also landed him in jail. Former Union Minister Late Sushma Swaraj, his mentor and BJP party maintained distance from him and though Sriramulu came back to the BJP, Janardhana Reddy was kept away.

Janardhana Reddy's attempts to reach out to the BJP high command flopped and he went ahead with the announcement of his new party in Karnataka.

