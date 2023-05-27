'Refund pension funds of Rs 9,242 crore', Himachal CM urges Centre

New Delhi, May 27 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday urged the Centre to refund Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) of Rs 9,242 crore deposited under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) by the state.

Attending the eighth governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Saturday, the Chief Minister urged the Centre not to reduce the previous year's deposit of Rs 1,779 crore under NPS than the borrowing ceiling of this fiscal, and also to review the decision taken on March 27.

Sukhu also urged the Centre to remove the limit of receiving external aid for the next three years and sought the intervention of the Centre for speedy approval of proposals submitted to the Department of Economic Affairs.

He also urged for 100 per cent central funding for the strategic Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line and consider the land acquisition cost as state's contribution.

The Chief Minister requested for including ropeway projects under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna, besides demanding special financial assistance for completing the construction of medical colleges in the state.

Sukhu also requested for providing the option of CAPEX model (capital expenditure) along with OPEX model (operational expenditure) under the financial assistance provided by the Government of India for purchasing e-buses.

Apprising about the vision and initiatives of the state, the Chief Minister said his government is keen on developing Himachal Pradesh as a 'Green Energy State', adding that tourism development is being undertaken under the concept of 'Green Himachal' in order to protect and preserve the environment.

