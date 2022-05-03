Regional languages will revolutionalise education: Amit Shah

Bengaluru, May 3 Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that regional languages will play a crucial role in revolutionising the education system guided by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In his inaugural address at the Nrupatunga University on the auspicious day of Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya, and Eid, he said that the Narendra Modi-led government has vowed to realise the dream of making India knowledge-based superpower.

The Centre, he said, aspires to inculcate the culture of patriotism among students during the celebration of 75 years of Independence (Azad ka Amrit Mahotsav). In the past eight years, a total of 410 higher education institutions, including six central universities, seven IIMs, 15 AIIMS, have been established in the country, he added.

North East region which was earlier neglected has also been given prominence in all developmental works, including education and Sindhu Central University has been established in Ladakh, the minister mentioned.

Further, he said that the union government has been focusing on developing India as a global manufacturing hub. He also lauded that Karnataka has become an example for other states in the implementation of NEP-2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Basavarja Bommai, stated that the government is emphasising on three Es- Education, Employment, and Empowerment. He also said a new employment policy has been framed with stress on promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Stating that the union government has granted Rs 55 crore for Nrupatunga University, Chief Minister commended the efforts of the Higher Education Minister for the instrumental role he has been playing for two years to implement NEP-2020.

In his opening remarks, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education, said that human resource is the greatest asset of the country and the bottom-to-top approach of NEP will pave the way to convert future citizens into productive.

Narendra Modi had mentioned about new educational policy even before he became the Prime Minister and introduced it after he took over the helm of affairs. This will make students industry-ready by enabling them to acquire relevant skills, he opined.

In the last two years, the state government has established six Universities and is in the process of establishing seven more. In the near future every district will have at least a university, Naryan added.

State Home Minister Araga Jnanenra said: "The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Ballary, which has been newly set up would serve the people of neighbouring districts to provide speedy justice.

He informed that 50 acres of land has been identified to facilitate the opening of a regional campus of the National Forensic Science University (Gujarat). He also appealed to the union home minister to facilitate setting up its' campus in the state at the earliest.

On the occasion, the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Ballary, and Smart e-Beat police system were virtually launched. Foundation stone was laid for the Academic Complex of the Nrupatunga University and the logo of the University was also launched.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor