Relief for Rahul from Patna HC in 'Modi surname' case

Patna, April 24 The Patna High Court on Monday accorded some relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case related to Modi surname.

The case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi in MP-MLA court of Patna, alleging that Gandhi humiliated the community having Modi surname in the country. Gandhi, during a rally in Karnataka's Kolar in 2019, had said that all those with the Modi surname are thieves.

During the hearing in the MP-MLA court on April 12, it had directed Gandhi to appear physically on April 25. His lawyers then went to Patna High Court to challenge the decision.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor