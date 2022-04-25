Reports on states' feedback for GST hikes 'purely speculative': Govt

New Delhi, April 25 The Centre on Monday clarified that no feedback from the states were sought on the GST rates for any specific items or specific proposals to restructure the rates and the media reports regarding the same are "purely speculative" and without any basis.

According to a Ministry of Finance statement, a section of the media has reported that feedback has been sought from states regarding a suggestion for raising Good and Services Tax (GST) rates on as many as 143 items.

Some reports have even carried the number and description of the items, the statement said, adding that the GST Council, in its 45th meeting, had formed a Group of Ministers (GoM) to look into the rationalisation of rates and its deliberations are ongoing.

"The views of the States were sought generally on the Terms of References (ToRs) of the GoM soon after it was set up in September 2021. A report of the Group is yet to be submitted to the Council for consideration."

