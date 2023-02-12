Resentment in SP over Maurya's remark on Ramcharitmanas

Lucknow, Feb 12 The controversy sparked off by senior SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya on the allegedly objectionable verses from Ramcharitmanas, has now started boomeranging on the Samajwadi Party itself.

Upper caste legislators in SP have started raising objections to Maurya's statement and have even threatened to quit the party if action is not taken against Swami Prasad Maurya.

Rakesh Pratap Singh, MLA from Amethi, said, "Whether I remain in politics or not, whether I remain a legislator or not and whether I get a ticket or not, I will not remain quiet when my religion is questioned."

He said that anyone who makes objectionable comments on Sanatan Dharma, cannot be a Samajwadi.

"One who makes unpardonable remarks on Lord Ram also cannot be a Samajwadi. Only a mentally unstable person can make such remarks," he said.

He said he would continue to oppose those who make such comments against Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

SP spokesman Roli Mishra Tiwari has also voiced her opposition to Maurya's statement. She has demanded action against Swami Prasad Maurya.

"I am a Brahmin and a follower of Sanatan Dharma and will not accept what Maurya has said. I was quiet because I thought he was speaking in his personal capacity but now it seems that this is the party's official stand," she said.

Mishra, who is being trolled for her statement, has sought protection from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fearing an attack on her.

She tweeted that a large group of chaotic elements are attacking her on social media for coming out in support of Ramcharitmanas.

"I am apprehensive of any physical attack on me. I have two small girls and my husband is posted at the border. I need protection," she tweeted.

Both the leaders claim that they are upset because they have realized that the party leadership is now backing Maurya on the controversy.

"It is clear that the party leadership sees a casteist benefit in the issue and has no qualms about insulting religion," they said.

