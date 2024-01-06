Residents evacuated from flooded homes in rain-lashed UK

London, Jan 6 Hundreds of properties have been flooded and residents evacuated in the UK, after a week of heavy rainfall across the country. Major travel disruptions have also been caused by the prolonged extreme weather.

The Environment Agency told media on Friday that around 1,000 properties in England have been flooded this week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The London Fire Brigade said on Friday that approximately 50 people had been evacuated after a canal burst its banks in Hackney Wick, East London, on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, a major incident has been declared along the River Trent in Nottinghamshire, with residents being asked to prepare for evacuation in areas at risk of flooding.

Earlier this week, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain, which is expected to continue until Friday.

More than 500 flood warnings and alerts were in place for England on Friday morning, after a week of persistent rain across the country, caused mainly by Storm Henk.

Rail services in the country were also impacted by flooding, with train operator Great Western Railway warning of reduced or cancelled services.

A lifeboat station on the Thames in London urged boats to stay off the river, which in the Kingston area "is currently running twice as fast as it was last Friday and is extremely powerful."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor