Responsibility of state governments to reduce crime against women: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, July 23 Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that any atrocities on women are very painful and added that it is the responsibility of the state governments to reduce crime against women.

"Any atrocities on women are painful whether it is any state. It is the responsibility of the state governments to reduce crime against women," Thakur told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He said besides the government, it is also the duty of the society to work in this direction.

The Minister, who criticised the non-BJP ruled states including Congres-led Rajasthan government and Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the recent alleged incidents of crime against women on Saturday, attacking the Opposition, further said,"There should be a discussion in the House (Parliament) on these (such incidents). All the parties should attend. I once again appeal to Opposition not to run away from discussion, and also not to politicise such sensitive issues."

Earlier, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Opposition and had said, "The Manipur incident is unfortunate. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has condemned it and assured strict action (against the culprits).We wanted discussion on this in both Houses of Parliament as it is a serious matter for us. It is a matter of great pain that the Congress and Opposition were arguing on the rules under which discussion would take place."

On Friday, the BJP claimed that Manipur-like gruesome incident had also happened with one of its nominee-candidates in the recently-concluded Panchayat elections in West Bengal.

