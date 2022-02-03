Retired Major General CK Jakhmola quits AAP, joins Congress in Dehradun

Days ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Retired Major General CK Jakhmola quit the Aam Aadmi Party and joined Congress at party state headquarters in Dehradun on Thursday.

He joined the Congress in the presence of party state in-charge Devender Yadav and National spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.

Welcoming the retired Major General into the party, Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "Retired Major General C.K. A warm welcome to Jakhmola Ji for leaving Aam Aadmi Party @INCUttarakhand today. I hope that you will work in the interest of Uttarakhand by following the ideology of which you have joined the party."

Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

