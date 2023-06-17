Rice available in Chhattisgarh but transportation cost higher: K'taka CM

Bengaluru, June 17 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that around 1.50 lakh metric tonne rice is available with Chhattisgarh for the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, but the transportation cost is higher.

Siddaramaiah said that another meeting has been called to resolve the issue.

Talking to reporters here, the Chief Minister said that he had talked to the Telangana Chief Minister (K. Chandrashekar Rao), but there is no availability of rice there.

"Our Chief Secretary is talking to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (Jagan Mohan Reddy)," he said.

On BJP MLA B.Y. Vijayendra's remarks that "though rice is available in the state, the Congress government is purchasing it from other states for commission", Siddaramaiah said that let them help the government procure rice if it is available in the state.

Siddaramaiah said that the Centre is playing politics with the free rice distribution scheme, as the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which promised to supply of rice against money, has refused to sell rice to Karnataka.

"It (FCI) agreed to provide 2,08,425 metric tonne rice to Karnataka. But, it wrote a letter on June 13 saying that the states can't be provided wheat or rice under the Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS). The Central government has taken a political decision deciding not to give rice to Karnataka to bring a bad name to the Congress government," Siddaramaiah claimed.

'Anna Bhagya' scheme

Under the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme of the Congress government in Karnataka, 10 kg of free rice per person will be provided per month will to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and Antyodaya card holders.

Presently, the state government is providing 5 kg of rice. To implement the free rice scheme, 2.28 lakh metric tonne rice is required. The rice will cost Rs 34 per kg and Rs 2.60 will be added for transportation.

For the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme, the government will incur an expenditure of Rs 840 crore per month, which comes to Rs 10,092 crore for a year.

