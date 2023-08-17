Riding boat, Punjab CM visits flood-hit areas

Hoshiarpur, Aug 17 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday toured flood-affected areas in Hoshiarpur district in a boat to take stock of the situation.

Boarding the boat with NDRF officials, the Chief Minister visited Rara and Fateh Kulla villages and then visited Haler village.

He asked the officers to ensure evacuation of the people in low-lying areas to safe places.

He said every life is precious for the government and no stone should be left unturned for bailing the people in this hour of crisis.

Later interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said the government machinery, including a helicopter of the government, is at disposal of people in the hour of crisis. He said though no rain has taken place in the state but due to downpour in the hill state flood has been caused in these areas.

Mann said he is constantly in touch with the BBMB authorities and the Himachal government to assess the situation.

The Chief Minister said the havoc has been caused in the district due to release of excess water from the Pong dam. He said though the dam is above the danger mark by six feet but still there is nothing to worry as in the past it has been above 10 feet above the danger level.

Mann said the water is being released in a controlled manner from the dam for the safety of people.

He said the water at the Bhakra dam is below the danger mark. He said every effort is being made to bail out the people in this hour of crisis. Mann said people of the state are blessed with indomitable spirit to fight against the hostile situations.

The Chief Minister also lauded a number of philanthropists who are contributing generously in the CM’s relief fund.

He said that a number of social and religious organisations along with government servants are coming forward to help the people.

The Chief Minister said the government has already ordered a special ‘girdwari’ to ascertain the loss incurred to people due to floods in the state.

