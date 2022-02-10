RJD hits out at Modi for calling Nitish a great socialist leader

Patna, Feb 10 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) vice president Shivanand Tiwari has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Nitish Kumar a great socialist (Samajwadi) leader of the country.

"Nitish Kumar did not have a political successor. Hence, anyone can give a certificate of a great socialist leader to him. You are free to recognize anyone as a socialist leader but I believe this is not the way to judge a person if he is a socialist or not," Tiwari said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with a news agency, said that Nitish Kumar is a great socialist leader. He (Nitish Kumar) does not believe in dynastic politics. He also pointed out the names of Ram Manohar Lohia and Gordge Fernandez.

Tewari said: "Everyone knows that Nitish Kumar's son Nishant is not interested in politics and Nitish Kumar's wife unfortunately died a few years ago. Hence, he does not have any option to carry forward his legacy. Similarly, George Fernandes separated from his wife in the early stage of his marriage. Hence he does not have any political successor. While Lohia ji did not marry at all."

"Prime minister's statement came a day before the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. He was targeting the Samajwadi party, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav is a successor of Mulayam Singh Yadav and he is carrying forward the legacy of the Samajwadi party. Successors are essential to carry forward the political legacy of the family.

"Prime Minister and the BJP machinery always carry out propaganda to divert the attention of the people from real issues. Why does the BJP not address real issues like inflation, unemployment, migration, farmers issues. In every election they come up with dynastic politics, riots, provocative speeches, Burqa, Hijab, temples and mosques," Tiwari said.

