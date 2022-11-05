RJD leader Anand Mohan granted 15-day parole

Patna, Nov 5 RJD's 'bahubali' (strongman) leader and former MP Anand Mohan was given a 15-day on Friday.

A special court of Muzaffarpur granted him parole to attend the marriage of his daughter.

He was lodged in Saharsa jail in connection with an alleged lynching case of then Gopalganj district magistrate G. Krishnaiyya in Muzaffarpur in 1994.

Anand Mohan was received by his wife Lovely Anand and son Chetan Anand (RJD MLA), apart from a large number of his supporters.

"I have been given parole for a good work and I have no complaints with anyone," he said.

Anand Mohan is serving life imprisonment.

