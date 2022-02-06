Rouhani praises Iraq's efforts on Iran-Saudi negotiation

Tehran, Feb 6 Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi praised Iraq's effort to enhance the region's security and stability, referring to Baghdad's sponsorship of the rounds of negotiations between Tehran and Riyadh.

Raisi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, and thanked the the latter's efforts for hosting talks between Tehran and Riyadh, Xinhua news agency reported.

A strong and cohesive government and a united society in Iraq have always been emphasized by the Islamic republic, he added.

The Iranian President noted that his country is ready for further talks with Saudi Arabia if Riyadh is "willing to continue the talks in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect".

Referring to regional security and stability, Raisi noted that problems of the region can be solved in case the extra-regional powers stop intervention in the regional affairs.

He also expressed hope that the Iraqi government would be able to take the lead in a regional initiative to lift the siege on the Yemeni people.

For his part, al-Kadhimi said it's important to initiate efforts to bring views in regional affairs closer, and to broaden bilateral cooperation and coordination in various fields and at all levels.

The Prime Minister described the relations between Iraq and Iran as "distinguished, and Iraq is looking forward to expanding these relations".

The call came a day after Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discussed with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian the efforts to hold the fifth round of talks in Baghdad.

