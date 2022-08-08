Rs 1.62 lakh cr likely to be monetised in current FY 2022-23 under NMP: Finance Ministry

New Delhi, Aug 8 While transactions worth Rs 97,000 crore has been achieved under the Centre's ambitious national monetisation pipeline in the year 2021-22, assets valuing Rs 1.62 lakh crore is envisaged to be monetised in the current financial year 2022-23, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

During FY 21-22, transactions with an aggregate monetisation value of about Rs 97,000 crore in terms of accruals or private investments were completed under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).

Key transactions include: Highway Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) based PPP Concessions, NHAI's Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), PowerGrid InvIT, annual accruals from mineral and coal blocks auctioned in FY21-22, private investment in redevelopment of railway colonies, receipts from six airports leased on PPP mode and private investment from port terminals bid out on PPP mode, said Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State, Ministry of Finance said in a written reply in the Lower House.

"Indicative value of assets envisaged to be monetised under NMP during FY22-23 is Rs 1,62,422 crore. Various transactions proposed to be undertaken during the year include highway TOT bundles and InvIT future rounds, redevelopment of sports stadia, operational power generation & transmission assets, lease of airports through PPP, PPP projects at various port Trusts, development of silos and warehouses, monetisation of tower assets and mining assets," said the reply.

As per the information, the aggregate asset pipeline under NMP over the four-year period, FY 2022-2025, is indicatively valued at Rs 6.0 lakh crore. This indicative value refers to value expected to be realised by the asset owners through the monetisation process, either in form of accruals or by way of private sector investment. "The sectors identified under the NMP include roads, ports, airports, railways, warehousing, gas & product pipelines, power generation and transmission, mining, telecom, stadium and urban real estate," said the reply.

