RS adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest

New Delhi, Dec 20 The Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 2 p.m. after the opposition raised slogans on the issue of suspension of 12 MPs.

Earlier, a meeting of the opposition floor leaders of both Houses of Parliament to discuss further the strategies was held in Mallikarjun Kharge's office. The meeting discussed the revoking suspension of 12 members, demand for resignation of MoS Home Affairs in the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. The topic of invitation of the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to the opposition party leaders was also discussed. The leaders said the government should call an all-party meet.

After the meeting, the opposition boycotted the meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

CPI-M Leader E. Kareem replied to the government letter and said, "I am in receipt of your letter dated December 19, regarding the meeting of Floor Leaders of parties whose members have been suspended in the Rajya Sabha. It is quite unfortunate that the government has delayed such talks ... after 3 weeks of the suspension. Even now, the action of the government is not sincere as the meeting is meant only for the floor leaders of the suspended MP's parties."

Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said: "The government is conspiring to divide the Opposition, but the parties are united on the issue. It should call an all-party meeting."

He was reacting to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi calling a meeting on Monday of the opposition parties whose MPs were suspended last month for the Winter Session.

Joshi had called the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI-M to end the stalemate in the House which has been continuing since day one of the session.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu had suggested that both the parties should resolve this issue as the House could not function properly this week.

Seeking an apology from the suspended MPs, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had alleged that even after attacking marshals and misbehaving with the female marshals, senior opposition members were unrepentant.

"The government is ready to consider their request provided they apologise," he had added.

