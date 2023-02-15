Rudy again flies Rafale fighter jet at Aero India show

Bengaluru, Feb 15 BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that he again flew a Rafale fighter aircraft during the Aero India 2023.

Rudy, after a 45 minute flight in the French aircraft as a co-pilot on Tuesday, uploaded photographs on his official Twitter handle.

A professional airline pilot, he had also flown a Rafale jet during the 2017 Aero India as well as the Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jet in 2015.

