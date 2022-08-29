Russian Defence Minister being 'sidelined', ridiculed for 'ineffectual' leadership

Moscow, Aug 29 Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is being "sidelined" due to problems in the war against Ukraine and is likely being ridiculed by soldiers for his "ineffectual" leadership, according to the British intelligence.

The latest update from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the recent independent Russian media reports have claimed that due to the problems Russia is facing in its war against Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is now being sidelined within the Russian leadership, with operational commanders briefing President Vladimir Putin directly on the course of the war, The Guardian reported.

Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand experience of the war probably routinely ridicule Shoigu for his ineffectual and out-of-touch leadership as Russian progress has stalled.

The update added that Shoigu has probably "struggled" to overcome his reputation as not having much military experience, The Guardian reported.

Russia is increasing mobilisation reserves and plans to mobilise about 90,000 military personnel, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

The representative of the main directorate of intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, said: "At the same time, different approaches are used: so-called volunteer battalions, and reserve battalions, battalions of the so-called ‘combat army reserve of the country' (BARS), which they are now recruiting in each military district in order to replenish losses, increase their efforts, and to increase the number of the very group that can be used against our state."

According to Skibitsky, Russia is having significant problems in equipping its armed forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor