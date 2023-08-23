S. African Prez says meeting with PM Modi 'fruitful'

New Delhi, Aug 23 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said he had a fruitful meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his country enjoys a strong people-to-people link with India.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with His Excellency Prime Minister @NarendraModi. South Africa and India enjoy 30 years of bilateral relations characterised by strong people-to-people and trade links. We discussed co-operation in science and technology," the South African President tweeted after his bilateral discussions with PM Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.

"We also congratulated India on historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon. We wished India well as host for the upcoming #G20 Summit and we look forward to our participation later this year," Ramaphosa further said.

