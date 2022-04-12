S. Korean FM meets Swedish parliamentary speaker

Seoul, April 12 South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with Swedish parliamentary speaker Andreas Norlen in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss relations between the two countries and regional issues, his Ministry said.

They exchanged opinions on the latest security situation on the Korean Peninsula, as Chung noted Sweden's support for the Seoul government's peace process, according to the Ministry.

They also talked about joint efforts for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis, it added.

