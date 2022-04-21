Sachin Pilot holds meeting with Sonia Gandhi, discusses 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls

Congress leader Sachin Pilot called on the party interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday and discussed the political developments in Rajasthan.

His meeting comes as the ruling Congress is shrinking its national footprint and faces the challenge of winning the next year's Assembly polls.

The meeting took place at 10, Janpath.

"Rajasthan is a state where every five years there is a government change and I think if we do the right things like we have started to do, we need to move forward in that direction so that Congress wins next Rajasthan polls. It is important as soon after there will be general elections," Pilot told media persons here.

"Congress President is very keen that we all work unitedly to form a government in Rajasthan again. I have been giving her my feedback regularly. Today we also spoke about organisational elections and how to strengthen the party," added the former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister.

Assembly polls in Rajasthan are slated for 2023.

After facing a major debacle in the five states, the Congress working committee (CWC) had decided to make changes in organisation for at least one year ahead of the upcoming elections in various states.

Congress convened a three-day key meeting at the residence of Sonia Gandhi, 10 Janpath to discuss the party's preparations for the upcoming state elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including organizational reforms in the party.

( With inputs from ANI )

