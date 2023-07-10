Saket Gokhale, Derek O'Brien among 6 named by TMC for Rajya Sabha poll

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday named its national spokesperson Saket Gokhale and five others as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. Besides Gokhale, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, MPs Dola Sen and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and TMC members Samirul Islam and Prakash Chik Baraik were named by the Mamata Banerjee-led party.While it will be a repeat term for O'Brien, Sen and Ray, this is the first time that Gokhale has been nominated as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election. Along with Gokhale, two other new faces are Islam, Bangla Sanskriti Mancha president, and Baraik, TMC's Alipurduar district president.

We take great pleasure in announcing the candidatures of @derekobrienmp, @Dolasen7, @Sukhendusekhar, @Samirul65556476, @ChikPrakash, and @SaketGokhale for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all,” the TMC tweeted.Expressing his gratitude to the West Bengal chief minister and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Gokhale tweeted, “I’m overwhelmed by their faith in me & for giving this opportunity to a young middle-class boy who comes from a non-political background. They’ve been the source of my strength, my inspiration for public service, & rock solid pillars who stood by me & my family in the toughest times