Salman Rushdie attacked on stage at NY event

New York, Aug 12 Controversial author Salman Rushdie, whose 'The Satanic Verses' led to death threats against him, was attacked while participating in an event in New York state, media reports said.

India-born Rushdie was speaking at an event of the Chautauqua Institution when a man ran onto the stage and either punched or stabbed him, the BBC reported citing eyewitnesses.

Rushdie's condition is not known yet.

