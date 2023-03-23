Samrat Chaudhary appointed Bihar BJP President

Patna, March 23 In view of Lok Sabha election 2024, BJP appointed Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Legistative Council, Samrat Chaudhary, as a new president of Bihar on Thursday.

A letter in this regard was issued from the office of party's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday. "Samrat Chaudhary will be appointed as state president of Bihar with immediate effect," the letter said.

Samrat Chaudhary will replace Sanjay Jaiswal, the Lok Sabha MP of Bettiah.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, a meeting was held under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J.P. Nadda in New Delhi. The party has targeted to win 35 out of the 40 seats in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election. The BJP top leadership unanimously decided to strengthen the party at the ground level and also hinted at structural changes.

The removal of Sanjay Jaiswal is a part of the party's organisational structural change in Bihar.

Samrat Chaudhary is the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Vidhan Parishad (Legistative Council). He is the son of former RJD leader and six-time MLA Shakuni Chaudhary. Samrat Chaudhary was the youngest minister of Bihar during the Rabri Devi government in 1999. He also represented Parbatta assembly constituency twice from 2000 to 2005 and from 2005 to 2010.

Samrat Chaudhary left RJD and joined JD-U in 2014. The party of Nitish Kumar made him MLC and minister in his cabinet. After a dismal performance in 2014 Lok Sabha election, Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister and handed over the post to Jitan Ram Manjhi. Samrat Chaudhary, despite being MLC of JD-U, supported Jitan Ram Manjhi.

