Satyendar Jain flouts jail norms while meeting his wife inside Tihar Jail: ED to court

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been getting special treatment inside the Tihar Jail, sources said quoting an affidavit filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the trial court as he meets with his wife regularly.

Satyendar Jain's wife, Poonam Jain, has been given access to his cell and she meets the Delhi minister beyond the limits permissible, ED alleged in its affidavit presented to the Trial Court, the sources told ANI.

According to sources, the ED has submitted an affidavit to the trial court stating that Satyendar Jain is getting special treatment inside Tihar jail.

The ED report also stated that Poonam Jain has been given access to the minister's cell where she stays with him for hours beyond the permissible limits.

It is pertinent to note that Satyendar Jain is the Jail Minister as well, and the jail where he has been lodged comes directly under his prerogative.

Meanwhile, the ED has also submitted a copy of CCTV footage to support its point in the affidavit.

The ED sources have revealed that the video footage showed Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside the Tihar jail premises. CCTV footage also showed the jail superintendent meeting him regularly.

ED further disclosed before the court that Satyendar Jain has access to homemade food without the court's permission.

Jail's CCTV footage also showed Jain meeting with a co-accused for hours together inside his cell.

This case was based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

The ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to M/s Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, M/s Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, M/s Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, M/s Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, M/s JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, and other persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The enforcement agency had alleged that these companies which were "beneficially owned and controlled" by Jain had received accommodation entries amounting to Rs 4.81 crore from the shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through a hawala route.

However, the claim has been denied by Jain, who argued that he was nowhere related to the dealings of the companies, as he was only a "minority shareholder".

( With inputs from ANI )

