Saudi Arabia signs agreements worth over $4.2bn

Riyadh, March 28 Saudi Arabia has signed more than 30 agreements and initiatives valued over $4.2 billion on the first day of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The GEC 2022, entitled "Reboot, Rethink, Regenerate", attracts entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers from around the world to meet in person for the first time in over two years, reports Xinhua news agency citing the SPA as saying.

Saudi Aramco signed ten memoranda of cooperation and two agreements with local and international companies in digital transformation, information technology, and national development, it reported.

The event which opened on Sunday, will run through Wednesday.

