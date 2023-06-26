"Scale of development of any country determined by its infrastructure": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], June 26 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said the scale of development of any country is determined by its infrastructure, adding that it also decides the present and future of that country.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami welcomed the foreign guests at the dinner organized for them on the occasion of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting held at Narendra Nagar, Tehri.

Welcoming the foreign guests, CM Dhami said, "Scale of development of any country is determined by its infrastructure, it also decides the present and future of that country. The synonym of infrastructure is not just making rail, ropeway, road etc. but the real purpose of infrastructure is to reduce the problems of the common man and to make his living easy, simple and safe."

He said the infrastructure of a state with mountainous geographical conditions is more difficult than the plains.

"Both the ecology and economy of the hilly state depend on natural resources and sometimes such situations also arise in the infrastructure. In which forests, nature and the environment are harmed. We have to focus on building infrastructure by making the development and conservation of nature complimentary. This is possible only when we follow the principle of "use and not consume," he said.

He said the special Infrastructure Working Group meeting of G20 will prove to be helpful in making this basic concept of our eternal culture blossom and flourish.

"Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has to face natural calamities throughout the year, so the infrastructure here should be made in such a way that it can be useful to the common man even during calamities. You all know that the way earthquake was a common thing in Japan, but the Japanese people developed such a technique to make earthquake-resistant buildings, which keeps the people of Japan and their houses safe even in times of disaster," he said.

"India today under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is focusing on infrastructure development. We have delivered almost 40 million homes to provide shelter for more than 150 million people, which is almost 6 times the population of Australia," he added.

The CM said the nectar that would emerge from the brainstorming done by the G20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting at Narendra Nagar Rishikesh would also prove helpful in bridging the gap between policy and implementation.

"The way India is moving forward on the path of progress today under the efficient leadership of the eminent Prime Minister of our country Shri Narendra Modi. Similarly, under his chairmanship, the G-20 group will also be successful in achieving its noble objectives and goals," he said.

The CM said the experiences and ideas being shared in this meeting of the G20 conference held in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will pave the way for the welfare, development and prosperity of the entire global humanity and the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" will be enhanced further.

