Security stepped up at Yogi's Lucknow, Gorakhpur residences

Lucknow/Gorakhpur, April 7 Even as investigations continue into the attack on the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, security has been beefed up at the official residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and also at the Gorakhnath temple, of which he is the head priest.

According to official sources, two platoons of CRPF have been deployed at the chief minister's Lucknow residence and women personnel will also be deployed round the clock.

"All visitors will be properly screened and any suspicious movement in the area will be checked immediately. People coming for Janata Darbar and other functions will have to go through strict security checks," said a senior official.

The security plan for the Gorakhnath temple is being prepared under the guidance of ADG Gorakhpur zone Akhil Kumar and SSP Vipin Tada.

Meanwhile, every visitor at Gorakhnath temple is being checked properly to ensure safety and security.

The number of security personnel deployed at the entrance gate has been increased.

Preparations are being made to open a training centre where trainers of ATS, STF, and central security forces will train the security personnel.

On April 3, Murtaza Abbasi had attacked PAC jawans at Gorakhnath temple with a sharp-edged weapon and it took around 15 minutes to overpower him.

ADG Akhil Kumar said: "There is tight security at every public place in the district including Gorakhnath temple. The deployment of security personnel at Gorakhnath temple is being increased and all visitors are being checked thoroughly."

