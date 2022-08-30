Seema Patra declared son mentally unstable for standing up for maid

Ranchi, Aug 30 Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra had allegedly chained her own son and dumped him in a mental asylum when he stood in defence of their housemaid, who was reportedly abused and tortured by her.

When Ayushman Patra objected to her conducts towards their maid, Seema declared that her son is mentally unstable, put chain on his hands and forcefully got him admitted to the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences.

It has been learnt that after the episodes of tortures on Sunita, the maid, made way to the press, Seema got her son discharged from the medical facility on Monday.

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais, meanwhile, has taken cognisance of the matter and expressed "serious concern" over the lackadaisical attitude of the police.

He also sought to know from the DGP as to why no action has been taken against the accused yet.

Meanwhile, the police on Tuesday recorded Sunita's statement in the court under Section 164 of CrPc.

Sunita told the court that she had been dabbed with hot pan all over the body a lot of times. Also, she was hit with iron rod, due to which she lost 2-3 teeth. In fact, she was also not provided food or water for days, Sunita said.

Sunita was rescued by the police on August 22 from the posh Ashok Nagar locality in Ranchi. However, no arrests have been made in connection with the case so far.

She was working at Patra's house for the last eight years. Seema's husband, Maheshwar Patra, is a retired IAS officer.

The police had said that the girl somehow managed to send a text message to a staff of Jharkhand government's personnel department detailing her ordeal. He then informed the police and eventually a team was set up to rescue the girl from Patra's residence.

Sumita hails from Jharkhand's Gumla district.

