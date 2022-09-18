Senegalese Prez appoints new PM
Dakar, Sep 18 Senegalese President Macky Sall appointed a new Prime Minister, a position he abolished in 2019 and reinstated in 2021.
According to a presidential decree, the Inspector of taxes and domains Amadou Ba was appointed the Prime Minister and he received instructions to form a cabinet during Saturday.
Aged 61, the new Prime Minister was Minister of Economy and Finance (2013-2019) under the regime of Macky Sall, then Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad (2019-2020), Xinhua news agency reported.
In place since November 2020, the outgoing government had 33 Ministers and four Secretaries of State.
